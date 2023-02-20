Nigeria’s box office records N819m sales in January – CEAN

The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) says it recorded total sales of N819 million in January, across cinemas within the country. Its National Chairman,…

The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) says it recorded total sales of N819 million in January, across cinemas within the country.

Its National Chairman, Mr Ope Ajayi, disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

“We had an increase in sales in January with N819,154,913.00, the month was a beautiful one, with 324,408 total admissions at the cinemas.

“The top five films for the month of January were: Battle on Buka Street, Ijakumo, Avatar, Black Panther and Plane.

“February promises to be better with thrilling and action-packed films for the month,” he said.

Ajayi said that the films cinema lovers could watch out for in the month of February included: Titanic remastered, Antman vs Wasp quantumania, Cocaine bear, Luther, Die Hart and Love in a pandemic. (NAN)