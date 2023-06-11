Nigeria’s Anglican Church rejects same-sex marriage

The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) said it is fully committed to its resistance to same-sex marriage. Rt. Rev. Godwin Robinson, Bishop Lafia Diocese, Church…

The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) said it is fully committed to its resistance to same-sex marriage.

Rt. Rev. Godwin Robinson, Bishop Lafia Diocese, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), made the declaration on Saturday while delivering the Bishop’s Charge at the ongoing 3rd Session of the 8th Synod of the Diocese.

The Synod is being hosted by Mt. Zion Anglican Church Mararaba in Nasarawa State.

Robinson, who enlightened the congregation on global matters, briefed the church on the outcome of the Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON), held at Kigali in Rwanda from April 17 to 21.

According to him, the church of Nigeria which was part of the convention took its stand against that of the Church of England and the Episcopal Church in the United States which support same-sex marriage.

While Nigeria’s bloc, the Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches made up of mainly Churches from Africa and Asia oppose same-sex marriage, while others led by England and U.S.A. support it.

“We do not regard the word of God as a relative truth. We stand on Resolution 1:10 of Lambeth 1998 which affirmed marriage as a lifelong union between a man and a woman stating clearly that same-sex marriage is wrong.

“Homosexual practices are incompatible with scripture,” the cleric said.

He said he and other delegates from Nigeria were at the Kigali Convention which drew over 1,302 delegates from the 52 countries of the world who spoke in one voice against such evil practices in the world.

“GAFCON promised to prioritise youth and children ministry and use discipleship to equip them for a lifetime of ministry, committed to demonstrating the compassion of Christ through the many GAFCON Mercy Ministries, among others. ”

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Rev. Canon Okwuchukwu said the gathering was significant, not only for the church but to also discuss issues affecting the society.

Okwuchukwu, who is also the Vicar of the Mt. Zion Anglican Church Mararaba, said from the time of old, the church of God was not distant from the society.

According to him, if it is well with the society, it will also be well with the church.

“As a matter of fact, we all have seen what is happening in the country, and way back even in the Bible times, the church has been playing a vital role in the moulding of nations.

“For us as a nation, we have actually gone too far away from where we should be to the point that even the little children can boldly tell you that the country has a problem.

“There is, therefore, the need to seek God’s intervention in the pains Nigeria is going through,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Isaiah Aronokhale, the Synod Local Organising Committee Chairman, said the significance of the meeting was for heads of the church to come together to address challenges facing the church.

He said it also offered the church the opportunity to make its contributions towards moving the nation forward.

“This type of a gathering is important because whatever affects the society also affects the church and the church should not be left out in the nation-building, ” he said. (NAN)

