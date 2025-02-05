Nigeria’s 5G connections hit 4m in December 2024

Data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed that 5G connections in the country increased to four million in December 2024.

This, however, represents 2.46% of the country’s total active subscriptions for telephone services, which stood at 164.6 million at the end of the year.

Three mobile network operators, MTN, Airtel and Mafab Communications have rolled out 5G in Nigeria.

However, while the operators continue to invest in expanding the service, several factors, including the high cost of 5G devices, have slowed down subscriptions for the service, which offers the best quality of experience compared with 2G, 3G, and 4G.

The rising cost of operation driven by high inflation and the Nigerian currency devaluation, has seen the operators slow down their investments in 5G expansion.

According to NCC, the year 2024 saw 4G become the dominant technology in the country as telecom operators expanded the service.

As of December 2023, most telephone connections in Nigeria were still on 2G as the technology accounted for 57.84% of all connections in the country.

However, that changed in 2024 with 4G accounting for 47.20% of total connections in the country, while 2G came second at 41.59%.