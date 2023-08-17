Nigeria’s 4x400m mixed relay team faces tough heat

Nigeria’s 4x400m mixed relay team faces a challenging qualifying heat at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. They are in a tough group with strong…

Nigeria’s 4x400m mixed relay team faces a challenging qualifying heat at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

They are in a tough group with strong teams like Poland, Jamaica, Netherlands, and Germany.

Poland’s stunning victory at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, setting a new European record of 3:09.87, was a surprise to many.

Meanwhile, Jamaica, who claimed silver in the mixed 4x400m in 2019, finished seventh at the Tokyo Olympics and fifth at last year’s World Championships.

On the other hand, the Netherlands has shown great potential and could pose a strong challenge for the gold medal.

They even secured silver ahead of the USA at the previous World Championships while Germany, who is also a formidable competitor in the race will surely keep the competition intense and exciting.

To secure a spot in the final, they need to finish in the top three or be among the two fastest-losing teams. In heat 1, USA, Great Britain, Kenya, and Italy are also vying for final spots.

Last year, Nigeria’s team made it to the final and finished fifth. With faster athletes this year, they’re aiming for a medal and a place in the history books as World Championships medallists.

Nigeria’s representatives in the mixed 4x400m is a blend of youth and experience, comprising of veterans Patience Okon-George and Chidi Okezie and Imaobong Uko, Ezekiel Nathaniel, Dubem Nwanchukwu, and Ella Onojuvwevwo as the youth.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...