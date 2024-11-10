Nigerians win election in US, Australia

Four Nigerians – Dr Oye Owolewa, District of Columbia; Segun Adeyina, Georgia, USA, Adeyemi Mobolade, Colorado Springs, USA; and Chiaka Barry, Ginninderra District, Australia – have been elected into various offices.

While Owolewa was re-elected as the Shadow Representative for the District of Columbia under the Democratic Party, Barry was elected to the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Legislative Assembly, which covers the Ginninderra District, under the Liberal Party.

Also, Adeyina was re-elected as State Representative of District 110, Georgia, USA, and Mobolade was elected as the Mayor of Colorado Springs, making history as the first black person to attain such a feat.

Barry is an experienced legal officer with exceptional and diverse skills in litigation, alternative dispute resolution, legislative drafting, policy development, and project management and a passionate community leader who has dedicated her life to serving others.

Adeyina on his part has held many high positions in Georgia and for over 25 years has worked in IT programme and project Management for Fortune 500 Companies across multiple industries, including General Motors, Ascension Health System and Hewlett Packard/ Cap Gemini.

Mobolade is a Nigerian-American businessman and politician, whose election as the 42nd Mayor of Colorado Springs, USA has been described as historical in Colorado Springs for being the first black to be elected into the position.

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), hailed their victory at the polls.

Dabiri-Erewa commended their relentless efforts and striving for success, urging them to keep up their resilient spirit as they carry out their duties respectively.

She prayed to God for protection, strength and direction in their new positions while also encouraging them to continue putting in their best in the discharge of their duties.