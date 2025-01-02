✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Nigerians will smile in 2025 – Shettima

shettima
shettima
    By .

Vice President Kashim Shettima says Nigerians will smile and prosper in 2025, as the economy has turned the corner.

He said this while addressing State House reporters after a visit to President Bola Tinubu in Lagos on Wednesday.

“The economy has started picking up, and in the coming weeks and months, Nigerians will start smiling.

SPONSOR AD

“We are working assiduously with the National Assembly to come up with robust solutions to our national challenges.

“There is no nation that is immune to the economic headwinds across the world.

“The crisis in Ukraine and so many other global trends are affecting us adversely because we are part of the global community,” the Vice President said.

He, however, assured Nigerians that the country had crossed the Rubicon and was on a path to sustained growth. (NAN)

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories