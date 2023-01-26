Nigerians will buy petrol at N100/litre under my watch – ZLP candidate

The presidential candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dan Nwanyanwu, has said that within six months as the Nigeria president, Nigerians would start buying…

The presidential candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dan Nwanyanwu, has said that within six months as the Nigeria president, Nigerians would start buying fuel at N100 per litre.

Nwanyanwu stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He said if elected, within three months in office, he would rehabilitate all the refineries in the country and put them to use.

He said, “Within six months of my becoming president, I will sell fuel for N100 (per litre) in this country. I have calculated it, all these refineries will be put to use within three to four months. At the same time, we are going to install model refineries in each geopolitical zone.

“We have the resources to get these things done. It’s the political will. If people are benefiting from a system they will not allow it to go. But, I will get it done.

“This idea of subsidy is created. What are we subsidizing? You’re not ashamed as a country, you’re not ashamed as a nation that your product is thrown somewhere and they will bring back just three items – petrol, kerosene and diesel.

“They take it away and we don’t talk about it. I won’t let that happen under my nose. Somebody importing generators for example, will not give you electricity. Somebody involved in oil bunkering will not allow the refineries to work. He will want the fuel to be sold at N1,000 per litre.”