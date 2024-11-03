Nigerians tasked on screening, early detection of cancer

Stakeholders advocating against cancer in the country have called on Nigerians to go for regular screening for cancer in order to ensure early detection of the disease.

They made the call Saturday in Abuja during the commemoration of the annual breast cancer awareness campaign tagged Walkaway Cancer, and organized by the Medicaid Cancer Foundation (MCF).

The organization said the 5km walk symbolizes solidarity with cancer patients and survivors.

SPONSOR AD

The president elect of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), and founder of Medicaid Cancer Foundation (MCF) Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu said it was important for Nigerians to to be more aware of the things that cause cancer , and also go for screening to ensure early detection of cancer.

She said MCF has been in existence for 17 years , adding that the foundation has been organizing the walk against cancer for 11 years.

She said, “So this year we decided to honour heroes, that is those that we have lost to cancer. We always celebrate them and we always encourage the people that are living with cancer to go through the disease knowing that there’s support for them, push for government policies, and also encourage well-to-do individuals and corporate bodies to donate and raise funds for cancer patients”.

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu said it is crucial that Nigerians prioritize awareness and early detection and treatment for cancer.

Represented by Fatima Tajudeen Abass, wife of the speaker of the House of Representatives, she advised Nigerians to go for regular cancer screening and also support research and initiatives that provide care and support for those affected.

She said, ” Let’s walk towards hope, resilience and a brighter future.”

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu , said the recent election of Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu into the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC ) ,the largest cancer control body , made her the first Nigerian, and African to attain the position.

While saying that her election puts the lot on Nigerians to lead the effort in the fight against cancer, he added that prevention was crucial and Nigerians must commit themselves to doing more by doing medical checks.

“Because there are many people, who are afraid of checking themselves. Please don’t be afraid. God that created all of us, has given us the mindset to change things. When you check yourself, you can have a better outcome,” he said.

A cancer survivor , Hannah Toyin Fakoya enjoined parents and guardians across the country to get their young girls vaccinated with the Human papillomaVirus ( HPV ) vaccine in other to protect them against cervical cancer.