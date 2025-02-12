Nigerians, police Vs criminals

Penultimate weekend was so traumatic for the people living close to the Jimeta Shopping complex in the heart of Jimeta-Yola, when they were woken up by the sounds of sporadic gunshots in the early morning of Sunday. But even in broad daylight, criminals are daring the police.

Some time ago, within the same axis, some shila boys at around 8am barricaded Bishop Street, snatching cell phones of motorists who were out early on that day.

Sources said the gunshots were fired by the policemen at one of the branch of a bank when some armed robbers broke into cell phone shop that was opened recently by the Mubi flyover.

Nigerians are grappling with lack of security because the 1:650 police ratio is significantly higher than the UN-recommended ratio 1:450. This greatly aids the criminals to do whatever they like, especially in the odd hours of the night.

There is a need to reassign police officers currently providing security to high-profile individuals to strengthen security for the general public. Presently, the total strength of the Nigerian police stands at 370,000 officers which is grossly inadequate to provide the much-needed security to the people in the country.

The function of the Nigeria Police Force is the prevention and detection of crime, apprehension of offenders, preservation of law and order, protection of life and property and enforcement of all laws and regulations. But the reverse is the case today in Nigeria as criminals are having a field day perpetrating their heinous crimes because of the below-average performance of the police force in curbing as well as arresting them.

The police force is sliding down in the provision of security to the citizenry because they are only providing security to a select few in society and these are the political leaders, the rich and the celebrities who can afford to pay.

In a nutshell, the force has been commercialised to the highest bidder, who can pay for their services to the detriment of the vast majority of the people of the country.

The responsibility of providing security lies with the Nigeria Police to all Nigerians, not a select few, as is the case today. They should ensure they discharge their duties and provide security to the good people of Nigeria.

They should not shy away from adopting the international best practices in the provision of security for the people not only the political office holders and the rich.

The leadership of the police needs to be proactive in providing security to the people and the protection of life and property of the people of Nigeria.

Usman Santuraki, resides at No. 74 Tafida Street, Jimeta-Yola Adamawa State