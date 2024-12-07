✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Nigerians need God’s favour to survive current challenges –Senator

    By Hope Abah, Makurdi

Senator Abba Moro representing Benue South Senatorial District says the myriads of Nigeria’s current challenges can only be surmounted by the favour of God.

Moro represented by his wife, Lucy, spoke at the launch of three books authored by Evangelist Lydia Idoko, the founder of Faith Women Fellowship (FWF) in Makurdi, on Saturday.

“Without God’s favour, we can’t survive Nigerian’s current challenges. The present challenges in the country can only be surmounted by the favour of God,” he said.

The senator harping on the title of one of the new books, “Favoured by God Almighty” stressed the need for Nigerians to desire such favour from the Almighty to ease the pains occasioned by the present economic problems of the country.

Earlier, Evangelist Idoko, the author, noted that the three books including “Breaking Hidden Curses Vol.I”, “Words on Marbles,” intend to instill hope, the fear of God and expose the supernatural God to those seeking a sincere relationship with the Almighty.

Idoko added that the third book – “Favoured by God Almighty” explores the unconditional love and favour of God, encouraging readers to walk in obedience of God’s word in order to enjoy the divine favour to fulfill life purpose.

