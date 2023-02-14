Nigerians lament over MTN service breakdown   

Many Nigerians who are Mobile Telephone Network (MTN) subscribers, have decried a breakdown in the service of the telecommunication company. The outage, which has prevented…

Many Nigerians who are Mobile Telephone Network (MTN) subscribers, have decried a breakdown in the service of the telecommunication company.

The outage, which has prevented a number of subscribers from making and receiving calls, started around Tuesday afternoon.

The South African-owned MTN is the largest telecoms provider in Nigeria, which is the company’s biggest market.

Some users have also gone on social media to express their frustration.

However, the telecoms company in a message posted on Twitter apologised for the inconveniences and promised to fix the problem soon.

Some users have reported that the service has been restored and they can now make calls.

“Dear customers due to an unexpected technical issue, some customers have difficulty using our services this time.

“Work is ongoing yo resolve this issue as quickly as possible. We regret all inconveniences this may cause,” MTN wrote.