Nigerians lament corruption but defend corrupt leaders – EFCC Chair

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has expressed concern over Nigerians’ contradictory stance on corruption.

Speaking in Abuja on Friday during a visit by officials of the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC), led by Chris Olukolade, the director of its board of trustees, Olukoyede noted that while many condemn the issue, they also rally behind corrupt leaders when they face prosecution.

He emphasised that corruption and financial crimes remain significant obstacles to Nigeria’s development and that tackling them requires collective responsibility.

SPONSOR AD

“One of the major problems in Nigeria, which, when tackled, will make under-development a thing of the past, is corruption and financial crimes,” the EFCC Boss stated.

Northern elders fault ex-NHIA boss’ arrest as court remands Yusuf in EFCC custody

EFCC operative found dead on major Lagos road

Olukoyede said progress is not solely the government’s responsibility but also the citizens. According to him, the country will move forward if Nigerians collectively resolve to uphold integrity.

He said: “A society that is ready to move forward is a responsibility not only of the government, but of the citizens.

“This is what has actually led some of us to be very committed to this cause. We are ready to go the whole hog to do what we need to do within the confines and provisions of the law and the power that the Constitution has conferred on us.

“If everybody makes up his or her mind to do the right thing, we’ll move forward in this country.”