Nigerians know there’re no magic solutions to their problems – Tinubu’s spokesman

Special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, has said that Nigerians know that there are no magic solutions to their problem.

Ngelale stated this when discussing the benefits of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s trip to India to attend the G-20 meeting.

He said the president had rolled out plans to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians since the removal of fuel subsidy.

When asked what measures the President was taking to better the lives of the Nigerians considering the hardship in the country after the fuel subsidy removal, Ajuri Ngelale said, “Nigerians are very brilliant people. They understand that you don’t have magic wand solutions to their problems which have been in place for over a period of more than 50 years.

“They know that when you inherit a deficit you have to take out that deficit. That is why the president has been very consistent in his doings during campaigns and now in office. He did it in Lagos.

“He brought out a master plan. He said if we painfully and diligently implement this master plan it would take us there. And we know what Lagos is today. The present has distributed palliatives to states and now is trying to crush energy costs.

