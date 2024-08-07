Nigerians in Americas urge N/ Assembly to support diaspora voting

Nigerians residing in the Americas, under the aegis of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Americas (NIDOA), have called on the National Assembly to ensure that…

Nigerians residing in the Americas, under the aegis of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Americas (NIDOA), have called on the National Assembly to ensure that the ongoing constitutional amendments include provisions for diaspora voting.

In a statement signed by NIDOA’s chairman, Bukola Olaoye and secretary, Uche Uzoigwe, the organisation praised the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) for successfully hosting the National Diaspora Day 2024 and the second edition of the Diaspora Merit Award.

The statement expressed the diaspora community’s eagerness to see the realisation of diaspora voting and commended Nigerian parliamentary leaders for their commitments towards this goal.

NIDOA outlined its plans to enhance engagement with Nigeria through several initiatives, including establishing a mentorship programme to link young Nigerian professionals with experienced diaspora members, forming partnerships with investment forums to attract diaspora investments in key sectors, and developing skill-transfer programmes to facilitate knowledge exchange between diaspora professionals and their counterparts in Nigeria.

The statement also reaffirmed NIDOA’s dedication to collaborating with NIDCOM to address the JAPA phenomenon- the trend of Nigerians migrating abroad-by converting challenges into opportunities for sustainable development.

The event, held from July 25-26, 2024, at the Banquet Hall of Nigeria’s Presidential Villa in Abuja, saw a significant gathering of Nigerians from around the world.

Discussions at the event offered valuable insights into the JAPA phenomenon, and the innovative ideas and strategies proposed are expected to inform future policies and initiatives aimed at harnessing the diaspora community’s talents and resources.