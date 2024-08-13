Nigerians dying because of Tinubu’s policies –Dan Bello

Bello Galadanchi, a skitmaker popularly known as Dan Bello, has said that Nigerians are dying of hunger because of President Bola Tinubu economic policies. Dan…

Bello Galadanchi, a skitmaker popularly known as Dan Bello, has said that Nigerians are dying of hunger because of President Bola Tinubu economic policies.

Dan Bello stated this during an interview on Trust TV’s Daily Politics on Tuesday.

He challenged the government to sue him if it was not happy with his works.

The skitmaker said that he was not affiliated to any political party in the country, saying he was not working for anybody.

Bello said, “If what I am doing is not good for them, that means that it is automatically good for the people. If what they are doing is good, then no one will feel that the content is creating significant chances. That automatically is saying what they are doing is not enough. What they are doing is causing all these issues we are facing.

“The ruling party has enacted policies that are making people hungry. People are dying. People are eating grass right now. People drinking contaminated water. People go about knocking doors and saying we have not eaten for three days.

“This is not a natural disaster, rainfall or a tsunami. These are from policies that can be avoidable. These leaders just put out those policies and closed their ears.

“And now they are unhappy because we are calling them out because of the policies. They just want us to keep quiet while people are dying. Really? Where is our humanity? What is the point of studying and seeing how things are done outside and people don’t go hungry in other countries? And we just keep quiet.

“Now they are unhappy because they are getting themselves billions of naira and doing all kinds of bogus projects. Yes, I want them to be unhappy. I want them to go to court. I want them to sue and do anything they can so that we can keep quiet. That means our work is getting better and better.”