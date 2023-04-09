Nigerians deserve compensation over currency policy

As Nigerians passed through the artificially inflicted pains, hardship and business collapse due to the naira re-design policy of the federal government through the Central…

As Nigerians passed through the artificially inflicted pains, hardship and business collapse due to the naira re-design policy of the federal government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), one cannot be adjudged wrong to call for adequate compensation to the citizens.

The condemnable half-baked policy is no longer news that it has succeeded in crashing many enterprises in the country among which are Point of Sales (PoS) operators who were forced to fold up due to the scarcity of the currency when the CBN mopped up the re-designed N200, N500 and N1,000 denominations from circulation.

The policy summersault being exhibited by CBN over naira scarcity even after the Supreme Court ruled that the old notes remain in circulation until after December 31, 2023 is indeed worrisome.

It will serve Nigerians good, if President Muhammadu Buhari and the CBN will expedite action on making cash available to save homes and businesses from eminent collapse.

May God bless Nigeria.

Yusuf Bitrus Damina, is a student of HND II Mass communication Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic Bauchi