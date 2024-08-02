Nigerians are sore losers, if you want regime change, wait till 2027 – Ogun gov

Dapo Abiodun, Ogun State Governor, has described the current hardship protest across the country as a political tool to force a regime change. Daily Trust…

Dapo Abiodun, Ogun State Governor, has described the current hardship protest across the country as a political tool to force a regime change.

Daily Trust reports that the demonstration which is scheduled to last for 10 days has already witnessed several deaths, looting and destruction of properties in several states.

But speaking Friday on Channels Television, Abiodun said Tinubu majorly won the election and hinted that his political opponents craving for a change of government should tarry till next election.

He said: “He (Tinubu) majorly won that election and that shows that those who want him to be president are far more than those who did not want him.

“The problem we have today is that Nigerians are sore losers. Rather decide that If you want a regime change, wait till 2027. Don’t begin to sponsor faceless, leaderless protest under the guise of dissatisfaction”.

The Ogun State Governor said the current reality is not peculiar to Nigeria alone.

According to him, “there was a protest in Ghana yesterday and in the UK today. The medicine for a headache is not to cut off the head”.

He said Nigerians must work and join hands together to have a constructive dialogue.

He said this should be the way to go “knowing that we have a responsive administration in place”.