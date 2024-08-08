Nigerians angry because Tinubu is deceiving them –CDD Ex-Director

Jibrin Ibrahim, a professor of Political Science and a member of governing board of the Center for Democracy and Development (CDD) has said that Nigerians…

Jibrin Ibrahim, a professor of Political Science and a member of governing board of the Center for Democracy and Development (CDD) has said that Nigerians are angry because they are being deceived the President Bola Tinubu government.

Ibrahim, a former CDD Director, stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He said governance was collapsing in Nigeria because the government had failed in its promises.

He added that because of the level of inflation in the country Nigerians were starving on a daily basis.

Ibrahim said, “When they removed the fuel subsidy, they said in weeks we will have CNG buses and the price of transportation will crash. They said this 13 months ago. Nigerians have not seen those buses. It is called waiting for Godot in literature. When you are told continuously that you will see them and you wait for weeks, months and a year and nothing is coming. You know that what you are told is just a narrative not based on reality.

“That is why Nigerians are very upset. They are very angry. They are being deceived regularly and systematically by a government that feels that it can tell stories and we survive. We refuse to do what we need to do but we survive because we tell stories that will cover up. And Nigerians said no you can’t tell stories.”

The political analyst noted that patients were dying on a daily basis because they did not not have money to buy medicine.

According to him, Nigerians are starving because of the economic situation in the country, but the government wants them to starve in silence.