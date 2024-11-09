Nigerians abroad remit over $20 billion annually – NIDOE

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Europe (NIDOE) says Nigerians abroad send over $20 billion back home annually.

The body also disclosed that it has spent over N25 million on various humanitarian projects across Nigeria in 2024.

The Chairman, Bashir Obasekola, disclosed this at a virtual news conference held on the sidelines of the NIDOE Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is currently ongoing.

“Beyond sending remittances, the diasporas have been promoting trade and foreign direct investment, creating businesses and spurring up entrepreneurship and transferring new knowledge and skills,” he said.

Obasekola explained that the organization’s interventions in the health and education sector were to support Nigerians in underserved communities, effect positive change in the society and contribute to national development.

He noted that NIDOE constructed boreholes, improving clean water access across states in Nigeria.

He said “Access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) is a major issue in many hard-to-reach communities in Nigeria, with unsafe water posing severe health risks to the people.

“NIDOE also distributed blood pressure monitors to help with early diagnosis and reduce sudden deaths among Nigerians. “Slump and die” incidents are a growing health challenge in Nigeria and are often caused by cardiovascular or related diseases.

“We are worried by the incident and trying to reverse the trend through regular screenings. That’s why we intervened by distributing the machines to health facilities, and individuals.”

He disclosed that diasporans also donated various assistive learning devices to the Pacelli School of the Blind in Lagos and covered the West African Examination Council (WAEC) fees for Senior Secondary School students.

Obasekola reaffirmed NIDOE’s commitment to inclusive education and ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder students’ educational aspirations.

“As socially responsible citizens, we understand that the government alone cannot meet all these needs, so we are stepping in to support national development beyond diaspora remittances,” he said.

Obasekola said NIDOE’s humanitarian projects had been ongoing for years, stressing that they would be expanded to reach more lives.

On human development and bilateral trade promotion, Obasekola said NIDOE was passionate about creating opportunities for Nigerian businesses and strengthening commercial ties to enhance economic growth.