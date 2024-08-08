Nigerian youths, misguided protests

In recent times, Nigeria has witnessed a series of protests against hunger in the land. It is undeniable that hunger is pervasive in the country,…

In recent times, Nigeria has witnessed a series of protests against hunger in the land. It is undeniable that hunger is pervasive in the country, affecting millions of citizens. However, the way this issue is being addressed, particularly by some segments of the youths, raises serious concerns about the future of our nation.

We must begin by acknowledging that hunger exists everywhere in Nigeria. Yet, as the saying goes, cutting off the head is not a solution to a headache. This metaphor aptly describes the current situation where some youths, instead of addressing the root causes of their frustrations, have turned to destructive behaviours that undermine the very essence of their cause.

The federal, state, and local governments have a significant role to play in guiding our youths away from the path of political manipulation and towards constructive engagement. Unfortunately, many youths have become tools in the hands of unscrupulous politicians, transforming into political machinery for miscreants who have little regard for the well-being of the nation.

Protests, in essence, are a legitimate means for citizens to voice their concerns, especially when they feel marginalised by the government. However, when protests turn into opportunities for looting, destruction of lives and property, as well as organised crime, the line between peaceful demonstration and criminal activity becomes blurred. These acts of violence are not driven by genuine hunger or dissatisfaction; they are the work of hidden criminal elements supported by those who seek to destabilise the country.

Beyond the immediate loss of lives and property, these protests have also had a devastating impact on the moral fabric of our youths. This raises serious questions about the future of our country and the direction in which we are heading.

Nigeria’s youth are the future of this nation. It is therefore crucial that we find a way to distinguish between those who genuinely seek change and those who are merely exploiting the situation for their gain. The recent protests have shown us that there are more bandits in our cities than in the bushes, and this should be a cause for alarm.

The time has come for all of us – government officials, community leaders, and citizens alike – to come together and address the root causes of hunger and discontent in Nigeria.

Only by doing so can we ensure a brighter future for our youths and for the nation as a whole.

AbdulHakeem Adegoke Alawuje is the President, Yoruba Welfare Group