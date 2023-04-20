Nigerian wrestlers will conquer Africa, says Igali

The president of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), Dr. Daniel Igali, has said he is positive of a good outing during the Africa Wrestling…

Igali, who stated this while speaking with Sport Writers during the closing ceremony of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation National team trials at the dynamite theatre of wrestling in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, said the nation’s athletes are prepared for the tasks ahead of them in Tunisia.

He expressed happiness with the level of competition he witnessed at the two days trials and expressed optimism that Nigerian wrestlers would distinguish themselves at the championship.

The Olympian said based on the achievements recorded in wrestling in the last 10 years, he was targeting a medal sweep in Tunisia, stating that no sport has done better than wrestling in Nigeria.

He noted that records in the wrestling federation speak volumes for the federation and they are leaving nothing to chance to excel in Tunisia.

The Olympic champion, disclosed that apart from the trial to produce athletes for the trip to the Northern African nation, wrestlers that would represent Nigeria in 2028 were also discovered, stating that the grooming process has already commenced.

While reflecting on the talents discovered during the trial, Igali stressed that the future of wrestling in Nigeria is bright.