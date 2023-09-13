Nigerian who Climbed Mast With ball On Head breaks Guinness World Records

A Nigerian man, Tonye Solomon, has just set Guinness World Records for climbing 76-mte tall radio mast with football on his head. This was revealed…

A Nigerian man, Tonye Solomon, has just set Guinness World Records for climbing 76-mte tall radio mast with football on his head.

This was revealed by GWR on its website on Wednesday after Solomon achieved the feat in Bayelsa State.

GWR added that he already demonstrated his skills by walking 60 kilometres with a football on his head from Amassoma to Yenagoa in Bayelsa State, despite his companions doubting him.

“So, to prove them wrong, Tonye decided to demonstrate his skills by setting a Guinness World Records title for the most steps climbed on a ladder while balancing a football on the head,” GWR wrote.

Solomon successfully achieved the feat in August by climbing the mast with 150 steps to the top of a 250-foot (76-metre) tall radio mast while expertly keeping control of the ball atop his head.

“Tonye says he wanted to set this record to challenge himself and “inspire others to do great things,” GWR stated.

It further revealed that he spent two months training for it, using all his free time to practise until he was confident that he would not fail.

During the record attempt, Tonye was seemingly unfazed by the steep ascent, taking just 12 and a half minutes to complete the climb.

“I was astonished because it’s never been done by anyone before,” said Fish Jombo, a radio presenter who was part of the large crowd which gathered to watch the record attempt.

After climbing all 150 steps, Tonye threw the ball down and celebrated with a fist pump.

“It wasn’t easy,” he said. “I thank the Nigerian Civil Defense Bayelsa State Command for allowing me use their facility for this.”

Tonye is part of the Chukwuebuka Freestyle Academy – run by Chukwuebuka Ezugha – which has produced several record-breaking talents such as Kid Eche, Vincent Okezie, Victor Richard Kipo and Confidence Kipo.

