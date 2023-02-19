Nigerian varsity partners Guyana Institute on students’ exchange programmes

A Nigerian university, the University of Mkar in Benue State, has agreed to collaborate with the Guyana Technology Institute for exchange of knowledge and promotion…

Guyanan ambassador promoting investment and tourism in Africa, Dr Levi Odoe, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at a meeting with the vice chancellor of the University of Mkar, Professor Zacharys Gundu.

Odoe said they had identified the urgent need for such collaboration because they had found out that comparative education is key, especially among the people.

“There are so many Nigerians that travel to the United States, Canada and other European countries to study. But they have not quite explored other places like the Caribbean and South America.

“So, this comes as a good opportunity. And why the University of Mkar became so important to us is that upon reviewing their curriculum, we found out that the university is research-based and the Guyana Institute of Technology is also research-based,” he said.

The ambassador noted, “It is our plan that some of the lecturers and heads of academics at the Guyana Institute visit University of Mkar and the vice chancellor of the latter University of Mkar and some of his management staff visit Guyana.

Also speaking at the occasion, the vice chancellor of the University of Mkar, Prof Gundu, thanked the ambassador for facilitating the agreement between the two institutions, saying his university was looking for avenues to collaborate with other institutions across the globe.

He said the University of Mkar was the only faith-based and private university in Benue State and has been complementing state and federal universities.