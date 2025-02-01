Nelson Chidi Ashinze, a talented Nigerian teenage footballer, is making significant strides toward securing a professional football career in Spain.

The 5-foot 54kg forward, known for his right-footed strikes and agility, has been turning heads with his performances in high-profile training sessions and trials across Spain.

Ashinze’s journey began in August 2024 when he joined the Youth Arise Football Academy in Nigeria, where he honed his technical skills, focusing on fitness, attacking play, and tactical awareness.

Between September and October 2024, he trained with two notable Spanish clubs, CF Pozuelo de Alarcón and Las Rozas CF. Ashinze played as a winger and striker, impressing coaches with his ball control, positioning, and finishing ability.

Ashinze’s improvement earned him an invitation to the Spain Football Academy in Madrid for a one-month trial in September 2024, where he performed exceptionally, competing alongside talented prospects from Kenya, Russia, Iran, and Peru.

As a result, he was one of the select few offered a place in the Academy’s six-month elite football development program, a pathway to earning a Professional Football License.

Upon his arrival for the program, CF Pozuelo de Alarcón, a Madrid-based club that partners with the Academy, recognized Ashinze’s potential and provisionally signed him as a player.

Ashinze, according to Entertainment Digest, will continue training with the club until the completion of the program in July 2025, when discussions for a formal contract will take place.

From his early days in Nigeria to his current progress in Spain, Nelson Ashinze’s journey is a testament to his dedication and passion for the game.

The young sensation is edging closer to fulfilling his dream of becoming a professional footballer and could soon join the ranks of Nigerian stars making an impact on the global stage.