Nigerian teen wins bronze at 2025 African junior fencing tourney

Nigerian teenage fencer Inkosi Brou has won the country’s first medal at the ongoing 2025 African Junior Fencing Championships in Luanda, Angola.

Competing in the Men’s Junior Sabre Individual category, Brou secured a hard-fought 15-14 victory over Angola’s Ibrihen Lotfi in the quarterfinals. He then faced Egypt’s Khodir Yassin in the semifinals, where he lost 15-11.

Despite the defeat, his strong performance earned him a bronze medal, edging out Egypt’s Shabaly Adam, who conceded 11 points in his match against Hesham Ahmed. Both Brou and Adam finished with 30 ranking points.

SPONSOR AD

Brou, the grandson of the late Prof. Dora Akunyili, former Director General of NAFDAC, recently competed at the Almaty Saber FIE Junior World Cup (February 14–16) before heading to Angola, where he made history for Nigeria.

His achievement marks a significant milestone for the Nigerian Fencing Federation (NFF), reflecting the country’s growing presence in international fencing. Nigerian fencers are making remarkable strides on the global stage through strategic partnerships, rigorous training, and dedication through strategic partnerships, rigorous training, and dedication.

Brou, who is based in the United States, has shown remarkable growth, rising from an unranked 15-year-old in October 2023 to his current standing. His commitment to representing Nigeria underscores his passion for the sport and his country.

Meanwhile, another promising Nigerian fencer, Peluola Akinbamiro, was poised to make an impact at the competition but was unable to participate in her first bout due to a last-minute schedule change that was not properly communicated. Despite the setback, she remains determined and focused on future competitions.

Looking ahead, the NFF is preparing for major upcoming events, including the Wuxi World Championships (April 7–15) and the Senior African Championships in June.