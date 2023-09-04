Nigerian singer: I’d share my Niger Republic prison experience in my new song

Hausa hip-hop artiste, Mubarak Abdulkarim, popularly known as Mr 442, has promised to reveal his prison experience in his yet to be released new song.…

The Zaria born artiste told Daily Trust that the Niger Republic incident changed his life completely and he is now more committed to pursuing his musical career.

Born on September 13, 1995, the young artiste has been so controversial with his music lyrics.

Last year, Nigerien authorities arrested Mr 442, his manager, Ola of Kano, for allegedly attempting to obtain the country’s national passports.

Both artistes were arrested at a passport center in Maradi of Niger Republic by the Niger border and migration control agency, the Direction de la Surveillance du Territoire, DST.

They were both convicted and sentenced to eight months imprisonment. After serving, they both returned to Nigeria where they continued with their pursuit.

The artist 442 further revealed that his fans should expect more songs as he has composed over 100 songs while in prison.

