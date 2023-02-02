Nigerian Prof. Gumel among 505 scientists, engineers bestowed US honour

The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) has elected Professor Abba Gumel, a Nigerian, and 504 other scientists, engineers and innovators globally to…

Prof. Gumel is the Michael and Eugenia Brin Endowed E-Nnovate Chair in Mathematics at the Department of Mathematics, University of Maryland, College Park, in the United States of America.

The Nigerian-born scientist from Jigawa State had his education in Brunel University London from 1991 to 1994) and a first degree from the Bayero University Kano from 1984 to 1989. His research interests are in Mathematical Biology, Applied Dynamical Systems, and Computational Mathematics.

The new class joins the ranks of noted fellows such as Alondra Nelson, Deputy Assistant to the President and Principal Deputy Director for Science and Society at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy; Mae Jemison, the first black woman to go to space; Steven Chu, 1997 Nobel Laureate in Physics who served as the 12th US Secretary of Energy; among others.

They will receive a certificate and a gold and blue rosette pin (representing science and engineering respectively) to commemorate their election and will be celebrated in Washington DC in the summer of 2023. They will also be featured in the AAAS News and Notes section of Science this month.

“AAAS is proud to elevate these standout individuals and recognise the many ways in which they’ve advanced scientific excellence, tackled complex societal challenges and pushed boundaries that will reap benefits for years to come,” said Sudip S. Parikh, PhD, AAAS Chief Executive Officer and Executive Publisher of the Science Family of Journals.

Commenting on the selection, Prof. Gumel said, “The AAAS is also the publisher of the prestigious Science Family of Journals. It’s great to be among the eminent scientists elected in this year’s class of AAAS Fellows.”