Nigerian producers whose works have received international recognition

The Nigerian music industry is blessed with dexterous and versatile artiste and songwriters who have dominated both African and international borders; bagging multiple awards and gaining fame among diaspora audiences.

This is evident in the large outflow and quality of tracks being released on a regular basis, cutting across different genres ranging from Hip hop and Afrobeats to R&B.

However, little or no recognition is given to the producers of these ‘hit’ songs, who put in lots of creativity and hard work in producing master pieces for the artiste.

While artiste gain fan base, clout and fame, producers are hardly recognised by the consumers of these songs. In fact, audiences can hardly recognise these producers if spotted in public gatherings unlike the artists.

Below, is a list of Nigerian songs which gained international recognition and awards, with their producers.

African Queen

The song ‘African Queen’ by Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face Idibia which was released in the year 2004 in the Face-to-Face Album, was produced by veteran Nigerian producer and owner of Kennis Music, Kenny Ogungbe.

Nwa Baby

Popular music ‘Nwa Baby’ by Chinedu Okoli, popular known as Flavour, was released in the Uplifted Album in 2010. This song was produced by Nigerian record producer, songwriter, and sound engineer, Ndubuisi Chukwudi, popularly known as JayStuntz. Flavour performed ‘Nwa Baby’ (Ashawo Remix) at People’s Park in Durban, South Africa, alongside D’banj, 2Face, Fally Ipupa and Snoop Dogg.

Oliver Twist

Oliver Twist by Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, released in the year 2012 in D’kings Men Album was produced by legendary songwriter, producer and record label owner Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy. For the chart week dated 26 May, ‘Oliver Twist’ debuted at number nine on the UK Singles Chart—marking the musician’s first chart appearance and first Nigerian song to ever debut on the chart.

Ojuelegba

Ojuelegba by Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, was released in 2014 in the Ayo Album. The song was produced by the duo of Uzezi Oniko and Okiemute Oniko, popularly called Legendury Beatz. ‘Ojuelegba’ received numerous airplays on all major radio stations in Nigeria, and peaked at number one on Capital Xtra’s Afrobeats Chart for February 2015.

Fall

This single by David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, was released in A Good Time Album on the 25th of June 2017 and produced by Ayoola Oladapo Agboola, popularly known as Kiddominant. The single was one of the top 100 most Shazam-searched singles in America in January 2019; and top 10 record on Shazam in New York.

Ye

This song, which is considered a ‘hit’ by Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy, released in the Outside Album on the 6th of August 2018, was produced by Ayobami Olaleye, known as Phantom. ‘Ye’ peaked at number 26 and 31 on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/ HipHop and R&B/ HipHop Airplay Charts. ‘Ye’ also won Song of the Year and Listeners’ Choice Awards at the 2018 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival.

Last Last

Last Last also by Burna Boy was released on the 13th of May 2022 in the Love, Damini Album. Though Burna Boy cowrote this song with other international artists, it was produced by Off & Out, Chostix, MdS and Ruuben. This song received multiple recognitions, nominations and awards in the diaspora.

Essence

Single ‘Essence’ released by Nigeria’s own Wizkid featuring female artist, Tems, was released on the 30th of October, 2020 in the Made in Lagos Album.

It was produced by two of Nigeria’s finest producers, the duo Legendury Beatz and Richard Isong, popularly known as P2J.

This song was the first Nigerian song to chart the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard Global 200. It also won the BET Award for Best Collaboration and the Soul Train Music Award for Best Collaboration as well.

Calm Down

Popular hit single ‘Calm Down’ by Nigerian singer, songwriter and rapper Divine Ikubor, known as Rema, was released in the Rave and Roses Album in the year 2022 and produced by Alexander Uwaifo, Andre Vibez and Michael Ovie Hunter, popularly known as London.

‘Calm Down’ was the number 1 on the Belgian Ultratop 50, Dutch Top 40 and Dutch Single Top 100. It also won the MTV Video Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and the Top Afrobeats Song.

Love Nwantiti

‘Love Nwantiti’ by Chukwuka Ekweani, popularly known as Ckay, was released in 2019 as an Extended Play, EP. The song was produced by Ckay himself alongside Michael Alaabu also known as Tempoe.

‘Love Nwantiti’ which gained fame through TikTok bagged the Number 3 on the UK Singles Chart, Number 1 on the UK Indie Singles Chart and Number 2 on the Billboard Global 200.

Peru

‘Peru’ by Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahan popularly known as Fireboy, featuring English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, was released in Fireboy’s Playboy Album and Ed Sheeran’s Album in December 2021. The song was produced by Oluwaseyi Akerele, popularly known as Shizzi.

The song was nominated at the 7th annual African Entertainment Awards USA for Song of the Year.