Nigerian Ports get global recognition as STOAN hosts NPCC delegation

The nation’s seaport was once again put on the global map with the visit of a delegation from the Nigerian Ports Consultative Council (NPCC), led by its Chairman, Bolaji Sunmola, to the Chairman of the Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), Princess Vicky Haastrup, at her office in Apapa, Lagos on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Princess Haastrup charged the NPCC to reclaim its esteemed position as a leading advisory body on port matters, emphasising the critical role advocacy plays in advancing Nigeria’s maritime sector.

“The NPCC was once a formidable voice in the port industry, shaping policies and driving improvements. It is crucial for the council to regain its lost glory and reposition itself as a pivotal contributor to the development of our ports,” Princess Haastrup said.

She highlighted the transformative impact of the 2006 port concession program, which handed over port operations to private terminal operators, noting the strides made since then.

“Since the port concession reform, private terminal operators have invested heavily in modernising infrastructure, improving efficiency, and creating employment opportunities. Today, our ports are better positioned to compete globally, and this progress must be sustained through effective collaboration with bodies like the NPCC,” she added.

Bolaji Sunmola, the NPCC Chairman, outlined the council’s mandate to advise on port efficiency, facilitate stakeholder engagement, and ensure Nigeria’s ports remain competitive.

However, he acknowledged the financial challenges impeding the council’s operations.