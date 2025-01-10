Nigerian poet wins int’l prize for African literature

A Nigerian poet, visual artist and activist, Ayo Ayoola-Amale, has emerged winner of the 2024 Justo Bolekia Boleká International Prize for African Literature, awarded annually by the Sial Pigmalión Publishing Group.

This prestigious award recognizes her outstanding literary career and her exceptional work, The Suns Chased Us, a compelling poetry collection that examines the essence of African and universal humanity.

The Splendors of Dawn Poetry Foundation announced the win in a statement made available to Daily Trust in Kaduna.

The statement said, “Since its inception in 2017, the Justo Bolekia Boleká International Prize has celebrated African and Afro-descendant authors who have significantly contributed to poetry, narrative, essays, and translation.

“Named after the esteemed Spanish-African academic and writer Justo Bolekia Boleká, the award aims to amplify African literature’s presence on the global stage.”

The winning works, the statement added, were published in the esteemed “Casa de África” collection and showcased at renowned literary events such as the Madrid Book Fair, further emphasizing African literature’s cultural richness.

Ayo Ayoola-Amale, is a prolific poet, storyteller, and activist whose work bridges art and social justice. Her literary contributions include six poetry collections, including Where the World Sings, Life Script, and The Weight of the Rat’s Nest.

She is the founder of Splendors of Dawn Poetry Foundation and the co-founder of Poets of the Planet, organizations that harness poetry as a tool for transformative social change.

Ayoola-Amale’s work has graced global platforms such as the Berlin Literature Festival, the Medellín International Poetry Festival, and COP27.