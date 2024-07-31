Nigerian music icon, Onyeka Onwenu, dies after performance

Legendary singer and actress Onyeka Onwenu has passed away. She died aged 72. Onwenu was said to have collapsed on Tuesday after performing at a…

Legendary singer and actress Onyeka Onwenu has passed away.

She died aged 72.

Onwenu was said to have collapsed on Tuesday after performing at a birthday party in Lagos.

The singer was later confirmed dead at a hospital in Victoria Island. However, her family is yet to confirm the news.

“It is very sad. Onyeka Onwenu just performed at the birthday of Mrs. Stella Okoli today, and after performing, she slumped.

“She was taken to Reddington Hospital and she couldn’t make it,” TheNiche quoted a witness who was at the party as saying.

Onwenu was reputed to be a song writer, singer, performer, broadcaster, politicians and others.

Apart from a successful career in music, she was appointed Chairperson of the Imo State Council of Arts and Culture.

In 2013, the Goodluck Jonathan administration appointed her the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the National Centre for Women Development (NCWD).

Her contributions to the music industry and her advocacy for women’s rights and social issues earned her a lasting legacy.

She was born January 31, 1952.