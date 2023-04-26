Nigerian lecturer dies in his sleep

A lecturer at the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Dr. Ajeigbe Issa Yaqub, has died in his sleep. The incident, which happened on Monday, left…

A lecturer at the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Dr. Ajeigbe Issa Yaqub, has died in his sleep.

The incident, which happened on Monday, left family members, associates and colleagues in shock.

Until his death, the deceased was Head of Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education and the Ag. Director of Sports at the institution.

Confirming the lecturer’s burial in a circular, the Registrar of KWASU, Dr Kikelomo Sallee, said Ajeigbe died in his sleep.

It was gathered that the Islamic funeral prayer for the deceased lecturer held in Budo-Egba, Asa LGA, Kwara State.

“With heavy heart, we announce the death of the Head of Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education and Ag. Director Sports of Kwara state University, Dr. Ajeigbe Issa Yaqub.”

“As the University mourns this loss of a committed member of staff, we pray Allah forgives all his shortcomings and admits him into Jannatul Firdaus.

“May Allah also console his family, friends and the University Community’, the statement added.