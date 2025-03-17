Nigerian leadership quest and the critical need for Tinubu to distinguish himself

Undoubtedly, the choice of good leaders is critical to every society because it not only defines the country but drives its advancement and the growth of the people. So, leaders and their style of leadership matter in the life of every nation.

No matter the potentialities of every nation, its human and natural resources, its prosperity still depend on a good leader to harness all the endowments and translate them to the development of the nation.

That is why if a society or nation flourishes, the leaders take the credit, and if a society falls apart, the leaders are often blame.

Nigeria has experienced four major styles of leadership and governance which are: monarchial (dominant in pre-colonial periods), colonial, military, and democratic. Each style has its historical perspectives, stories, and legacies.

It is never a surprise to hear people say they like aspects of colonial rule. Similitude, few scholars have questioned whether Africa was prepared for democratic systems before colonialists handed over power to our founding fathers. The public offers opinions from their history readings, stories they heard, or experiences they have.

In recent years, Nigeria has been unlucky with its election of democratic leaders, which has led to an enmeshed and incessant economic crisis and inflation, such that many people were thrown into the red line of poverty.

The country’s resources only circulate within a trivial proportion of the elite (politicians, military and para-military officers, and business owners alike).

This is in addition to the high level of insecurity and insurgency. Over and over again militias have rampaged communities across the country, killing and kidnapping men, women and children from their houses, and as well sacking entire villages.

There has been a reduction in security challenges. However, it is ‘not yet uhuru’ and Tinubu deserves some support for whatever he and his team are doing to bring peace back to the country.

Another consideration is that of strikes in our schools, which are drastically reducing among students and lectures alike, including non-academic staff compared to the past.

Whatever the president and his team are doing to prevent strikes in Nigerian public schools is good and should be upheld, and he should do the needful to boost education in Nigeria. His administration needs to provide the basic and modern facilities and resources, and support professors’ needs so that they can provide the best education for students.

This is because Nigerian students and professors/lecturers in public institutions deserve a better teaching and learning environment. Professors deserve higher salaries and allowances to attend international conferences and publish their research internationally. It is not helpful for the country’s future for professors to teach in multiple schools and institutions, scrambling for higher pay to cater to their families’ needs, and all that.

The government needs to prioritise all aspects of education and boost it for the sake of the future of young people in the country. It is, therefore, hoped that President Tinubu has plans for education reform just as the sustained efforts on insecurity.

It is incumbent on the president and his team to up their game on the country’s economy also. I have visited Nigeria three times since Tinubu was elected president, and I heard the cries of Nigerians on the streets. People are going through hunger, suffering and pain; and poverty has been on the increase.

Common Nigerians are thus expecting more from the administration of Tinubu who is an experienced leader and a trained financial expert. It would be understandable if the country’s economy is dreadful with a leader from an unrelated background; however, seeing the same appalling conditions prevail with a well-respected accountant like Tinubu at the helm is unspeakable.

President Tinubu should, therefore, improve on his economic policies to relieve the masses’ of their sufferings. Most of us had hoped that the federal government would manage the subsidy money generated from savings derived from the oil sector to embark on infrastructural projects that the common man or woman can benefit from.

Sadly, however, Mr President used it to increase monthly state allocations to governors, with little or no visible difference to show. While the masses are suffering, most governors offer no accountability for the money they receive.

What if the president had created an agency to manage the subsidy money to provide road networks, housing, schools and businesses from one state to another? Let’s say funding five states at a time? I strongly affirm that giving the subsidy money to the 36 governors and the FCT was one of the greatest mistakes of President Tinubu’s administration.

Nonetheless, given what the president is doing with insecurity and academic strikes in Nigeria and his gestures on the tax reform and refurbishing of the Port Harcourt refinery, he has shown he is a leader with long-term plans to better the country’s economy. So he should prove that fact in critical sectors.

And President Tinubu can because he has the capacity to, and let him do it to show the difference from past leaders. Here then is the pertinent question of this piece: “Can President Bola Ahmed Tinubu be the leader Nigerians are about to discover, or is he like any other past leader?”

Yes, he can! If he can improve security within the period he has been in office so far, as well as his addressing of educational concerns, advocating local government autonomy, etc, then yes he can. All that is required is more doggedness and focus and implementation of good policies, including getting the needed support of more Nigerians?

I did not support Tinubu in the 2023 election, and he was never on the list of leaders I would ever think I could come to terms with. But all that general perception about himself and his team can change if he improves on his policies and performs creditably well.

For the time being, I seek the sustenance of improvement in the ongoing fight against insecurity because it has to do with life and death.

Sir Kefas, wrote from University of Iowa, USA email: [email protected]