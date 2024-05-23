Nigerian journalist elected into IPI executive board

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

A former commissioner for information in Kwara State and chairman, Editorial Board, The Herald Newspapers, Ilorin, Raheem Adedoyin, has been elected into the executive board of the International Press Institute (IPI) – the global network of senior editors, media executives, and communication experts promoting press freedom.

He is representing Nigeria and Africa on the board of IPI, which is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

Adedoyin, a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), was elected today for another three years tenure at the World Congress/General Assembly of the IPI in Sarajevo Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He was first elected for a three- year tenure in Vienna in 2021 at the World Congress and General Assembly of IPI.

Nigerian delegates at the World Congress include Kabiru Yusuf, Chairman, Board of Trustees, IPI Nigeria National Committee, President, Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria ( NPAN); Malam Garba Shehu, former Presidential Spokesman to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, and former President of NGE; Muskiliu Mojeed, President, IPI Nigeria National Committee and Editor-in-Chief, Premium Times; Steve Ayorinde, former Commissioner for Information, Lagos State and Publisher/CEO, The Culture Newspaper, Lagos, and Dayo Aiyetan, Executive Director, International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), Abuja, and former Associate Editor, Abuja Bureau Chief, Tell Magazine, Lagos.

Over 450 registered participants from 68 countries, across five continents are attending the three-day World Congress and Innovation Festival which began yesterday and ends tomorrow.

