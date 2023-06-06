Nigerian data analyst appointed as UK AI innovation centre board member

A Nigeria-born British data management lead at the Bank of England, Abel Aboh, has been appointed into the board of the Data Lab Scotland, a…

A Nigeria-born British data management lead at the Bank of England, Abel Aboh, has been appointed into the board of the Data Lab Scotland, a leading innovation centre for data and artificial intelligence (AI) in Scotland, United Kingdom.

Aboh is among the 20 new board members to sit across the centre’s Governance, Innovation, and Education Advisory Boards for a period of three years.

The Data Lab strengthens the board to propel Scotland’s data and AI potential. The Lab mission is to help Scotland maximise value from data and lead the world to a data-powered future.

The centre was established in 2014. The Lab was formed and part of the famous leading University of Edinburgh, a 440-year-old institution and one of the top universities in the UK and the world.

“We were overwhelmed by the volume and quality of applications for our boards; a true testament to the reputation of The Data Lab and Scottish data and AI innovation.

“The newly appointed board members bring an exceptional range of skills and perspectives across industry, academia and the public sector as we continue in our vision to create the world’s most impactful data and AI community,” Brian Hills, the Chief Executive Officer of the Data Lab, said.

Aboh is a recognised high performing data and technology thought leader in the UK. He is a data and technology influencer with a working experience that cuts across various industry and sector. He has a working experience spanning global financial services, defence, airline and sport.

He is currently leading a key strategic programme of work in the Bank of England shaping the ways of working a high profile strategic work and programme, having previously managed one of the core data management services in the bank.

In 2021, he was nominated as a finalist for the prestigious British Data Awards – Data Leader of the Year 2021 which was celebrated by the Bank of England and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

“It is really a great honour and privilege to be part of the Board of the Data Lab Scotland’s Artificial Intelligence and data to help contribute and provide strategic direction to the leadership of the Lab.

“I am deeply humbled for this opportunity to contribute and help unlock the rich opportunities for AI and data not just in Scotland, UK and across the world by bringing industry, academia and public sector to harness opportunities, connect people and ideas, develop knowledge and expertise for the good of humanity and society- creating a better and sustainable economy and society,” Abel said of his appointment.

“I am deeply passionate and intentional about data, AI, transformation, innovation, education, technology, inclusion, social and global mobility,” he added.

