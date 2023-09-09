Nigerian celebrities involved in leaked sex tape scandal

The Nigerian social culture is one that has zero tolerance for premarital sex and infidelity regardless of the religion practised by any individual. However, in…

The Nigerian social culture is one that has zero tolerance for premarital sex and infidelity regardless of the religion practised by any individual. However, in recent times, celebrities who are often seen as the mirror of society, have been caught in sexual scandals, especially leaked sex tapes.

Daily Trust highlights some celebrities that have recently been caught in the web of leaked sex tape scandals.

Moyo Lawal

Curvaceous Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has been a topic of discussion as a video clip has been circulating the internet about her supposed ‘sexcapade’. It was reported that her sex tape had leaked online, recently.

Tiwa Savage

Months ago, Nigerians, especially fans of Tiwa Savage, a top afrobeats hip-hop artiste, were shocked when she announced during an interview at a radio station in the US that some people were threatening to leak her sex tape. Eventually, the video snippet was released

9ice

In 2020, star singer, 9ice. was also involved in a leaked sex tape scandal as a blogger released a portion of the tape. Days later, the singer addressed the issue while apologizing to his wife.

In his apology, he said in part, “I have done something so shameful, terrible and it is costing me my family and the most important thing to me right now is my family. That 9ice that you always see and appreciate is because I have a backbone which is my wife, Olasukanmi Akande. And because of this terrible thing I have done, it is costing me a whole lot.”

Oxlade

Nigerian sonorous singer, Oxlade, has also been caught in the web-leaked sex tape scandal.

