Nigerian-born UK Politician Badenoch elected Conservative Party leader

Kemi Badenoch of Nigerian descent has been elected as the leader of the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom.

She defeated Robert Jenrick in the final round of voting, garnering 53,806 votes to Jenrick’s 41,388.

“ANNOUNCED: @KemiBadenoch has been elected Leader of the Conservative Party,” the Conservatives said while announcing this on Saturday via their official X page.

Reacting, Badenoch, who according to BBC is the first Black woman to lead a major political party in the UK, said the task is “tough but simple.”

“The task that stands before us is tough but simple. Our first responsibility as His Majesty’s loyal opposition is to hold this Labour government to account. Our second is no less important; it is to prepare over the course of the next few years for government,” she said.

UK Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, congratulated Badenoch on her new political role, stating, “The first Black leader of a Westminster party is a proud moment for our country. I look forward to working with you and your party in the interests of the British people.”

Badenoch was born in Wimbledon, but spent her childhood in Nigeria before returning to the UK as a teenager.