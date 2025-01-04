Nigerian-based British school sparks reactions over N30m school fee

Charterhouse, a British independent school, has ignited fresh controversy regarding its tuition fees, drawing significant criticism from Nigerians on social media platforms.

Located in the Lekki area of Lagos State, Charterhouse is the first African branch of the institution that has been a prominent name in British education for over 400 years, according to its website.

The school welcomed its first cohort of students in September 2024, accommodating children from Year 1 through Year 6.

In April 2024, the school faced backlash when reports surfaced claiming its tuition fees could reach as high as N42 million per annum, coupled with a non-refundable registration fee of N2 million.

This incited an outcry online, with many questioning the financial accessibility of such an institution for the average Nigerian family.

On Thursday, the debate reignited when a video shared on X showed the facilities of what was labeled as “the most expensive school in Lagos,” citing the fee of N42 million.

However, Charterhouse responded by asserting that the actual costs, including tuition and accommodation, were below N30 million.

The post has garnered diverse views.

@Akankedris wrote: “Till Nigeria becomes better we will always be slaves these guys feed off.”

@Yorubatoast1: “There is no school in Nigeria worth paying ₦30m for, quote me anywhere.”

@_olunife: “Paying almost 30 million a year for my to child have a lofted bed share a room with 3 other children??? Quite frankly paying 30m for secondary school education is a bit much. How much will you pay for uni???”

@thesheking: “This looks like an average public school in the uk 😭. Most academies look like this and it’s free education. God free Nigeria from the shackles of bad governance.”

@bolazeal: “This type of school is a free public school in the UK or the US.”

@odehetiosa: “I see it as a waste of money, personally. If they can’t guarantee an authentic English education certificate with recognized grades after graduation, I don’t see the point. Instead of wasting that money, why not just travel to the country and attend school there? 🤷”

@Toyin_livenluv: “No school should be allowed to cost that much in Nigeria or anywhere in Africa. Getting an education shouldn’t be this expensive. That’s robbery.”