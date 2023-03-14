Nigerian Army shortlists candidates for direct short service

The Nigerian Army has shortlisted candidate for 2022/2023 Direct Short Service. The Selection Board for Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 27/2023 will hold at…

The Selection Board for Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 27/2023 will hold at the Nigerian Defence Academy (old site), Kaduna State from March 21 to 31, 2023.

How to check

The list of shortlisted candidates is available on the Nigerian Army recruitment website @recruitment.army.mil.ng.

Requirements

Candidates are to report to the Selection Board venue on March 21, 2023 with the following:

• Writing materials including ruler and eraser.

• Two pairs of plain white short sleeve vests.

• Two pairs of navy blue shorts.

• Canvas shoes/trainers and white socks.

• Toiletries.

• Set of cutleries including plates and drinking cups.

•Beddings to include blankets, bedspreads and pillow cases etc.

• Four copies of full size colour photographs at standing position in suit.

Credentials

Each candidate will be required to produce original and photocopies of the following:

• All academic/professional certificates including testimonials, NYSC discharge or valid Exemption Certificate as applicable in a file jacket.

• Certificate of ordination for candidates seeking Directorate of Chaplain Services (Protestant/Roman Catholic).

•Certificate of “Call to Bar” for candidates seeking Directorate of Legal Service.

•Valid birth certificate as endorsed by the National Population Commission, hospital, Local Government Council of birth or valid age declaration.

• Valid certificate of state of origin.

• Military Identity Card (members of the Armed Forces only).

• Letter of recommendation by Commanding Officers/Commanders (for military personnel).

• Letter of sponsorship in tertiary academic institution (for military personnel).

• Printed Bank Verification Number (BVN) certificate authenticated by a bank.

•Completed copies of the print outs from the portal including referee forms.

Alteration on documents

• Candidates are to note that any alteration on their documents will render the documents invalid and eventually lead to disqualification.

• Candidates will be fed and accommodated throughout the duration of the selection board.

• Candidates would be responsible for their transportation to and from the venue of the selection board.

• The use of personal/private vehicles will not be allowed throughout the duration of the selection board.

Visiting

Visitors will not be allowed at the venue of the selection board.

Reporting

Shortlisted DSSC 27/2023 candidates are to report at Nigerian Defence Academy (old site), Kaduna State on 21 March 2023 from 8 am. Candidates who arrive later than 9 am on 22 March 2023 will be disqualified.

Discipline

A high standard of discipline is expected from all candidates. Candidates who violate any instruction during the selection board would be disqualified.