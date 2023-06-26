Nigerian Army Bursts ‘Baby-Making’ Factory, Human Trafficking Camp in Adamawa

The Nigerian Army has successfully raided a ‘baby-making’ factory and human trafficking camp in Adamawa State, resulting in the arrest of seven suspects. The Brigade…

The Nigerian Army has successfully raided a ‘baby-making’ factory and human trafficking camp in Adamawa State, resulting in the arrest of seven suspects.

The Brigade Commander 23 Armour Brigade, Yola, Brigadier General Mohammed Gambo, disclosed this to newsmen at the Command.

He explained that the troops of the Brigade were on a special operation on the border area between Nigeria and Cameroon when they received credible information about the operations of the suspected criminals.

According to him, the camp was reportedly holding seventeen young girls aged between 19-21 years, who had been in the custody of the suspects for about 2-3 years without the knowledge of their families.

He observed that the discovery of the camp has raised concerns about the prevalence of human trafficking in Nigeria.

Gambo commended the Nigerian Army’s swift action in the operation and hoped that this will be a significant step towards eradicating human trafficking in Nigeria.

“The suspects have been paraded alongside their victims at the Brigade Headquarters in Yola, the Adamawa State capital,” he stated.

