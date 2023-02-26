NigeriaDecides: Tinubu leads Obi, Atiku in Ondo

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has won in the election results of the three local governments in Ondo…

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has won in the election results of the three local governments in Ondo State annouced so far.

The LGs are: Akure North, Akoko South East and Akoko South West.

In Akure North, Tinubu polled 14,261 votes to defeat the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party standard bearer, Peter Obi, who got 4,633 and 2,945 votes respectively.

In Akoko South East, TInubu secured 10,765 votes, Atiku got 3,016 votes while Obi polled 470 votes.

In Akoko South West, Tinubu scored 28,367 votes, Atiku, 5,376 while Obi got 920 votes.

Below are the results in detail:

AKURE NORTH

Registered voters – 79,272

Accredited voters – 23,917

A: 24

AA: 11

AAC: 35

ADC: 288

ADP: 54

APC: 14,261

APGA: 39

APM: 19

APP: 22

BP: 21

LP: 2,945

NNPP: 66

NRM: 14

PDP: 4,633

PRP: 08

SDP: 48

YPP: 12

ZLP: 374

Total valid votes – 22,874

Total rejected votes – 1,024

Total votes cast – 23,898

AKOKO SOUTH EAST

Registered voters – 40,592

Accredited voters – 14,783

A: 00

AA: 00

AAC: 07

ADC: 97

ADP: 37

APC: 10,765

APGA: 13

APM: 03

APP: 03

BP: 00

LP: 470

NNPP: 07

NRM: 08

PDP: 3,016

PRP: 05

SDP: 101

YPP: 01

ZLP: 16

Total valid votes – 14,549

Total rejected votes – 234

Total votes cast – 14,783

AKOKO SOUTH WEST

NO OF REGISTERED VOTERS — 107,651

NO OF ACCREDITED VOTERS — 36,383

A — 20

AA — 13

AAC — 26

ADC — 427

ADP — 91

APC — 28,367

APGA —37

APM — 10

APP — 16

BP — 7

LP — 920

NNPP — 28

NRM — 9

PDP — 5,376

PRP — 15

SDP — 161

YPP — 9

ZLP — 45

TOTAL VALID VOTES — 35,577

TOTAL REJECTED VOTES — 781

TOTAL VOTE CAST — 36,358