NigeriaDecides: Tinubu leads Obi, Atiku in Ondo

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has won in the election results of the three local governments in Ondo State annouced so far.
The LGs are: Akure North, Akoko South East and Akoko South West.
In Akure North, Tinubu polled 14,261 votes to defeat the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party standard bearer, Peter Obi, who got 4,633 and 2,945 votes respectively.
In Akoko South East, TInubu secured 10,765 votes, Atiku got 3,016 votes while Obi polled 470 votes.
BREAKING: Obi wins in Tinubu’s campaign DG’s polling booth
Tinubu wins Kano APC chair’s polling unit, Kwankwaso shines at unit of NNPP Guber candidate
In Akoko South West, Tinubu scored 28,367 votes, Atiku, 5,376 while Obi got 920 votes.
Below are the results in detail:
AKURE NORTH
Registered voters – 79,272
Accredited voters – 23,917
A: 24
AA: 11
AAC: 35
ADC: 288
ADP: 54
APC: 14,261
APGA: 39
APM: 19
APP: 22
BP: 21
LP: 2,945
NNPP: 66
NRM: 14
PDP: 4,633
PRP: 08
SDP: 48
YPP: 12
ZLP: 374
Total valid votes – 22,874
Total rejected votes – 1,024
Total votes cast – 23,898
AKOKO SOUTH EAST
Registered voters – 40,592
Accredited voters – 14,783
A: 00
AA: 00
AAC: 07
ADC: 97
ADP: 37
APC: 10,765
APGA: 13
APM: 03
APP: 03
BP: 00
LP: 470
NNPP: 07
NRM: 08
PDP: 3,016
PRP: 05
SDP: 101
YPP: 01
ZLP: 16
Total valid votes – 14,549
Total rejected votes – 234
Total votes cast – 14,783
AKOKO SOUTH WEST
NO OF REGISTERED VOTERS — 107,651
NO OF ACCREDITED VOTERS — 36,383
A — 20
AA — 13
AAC — 26
ADC — 427
ADP — 91
APC — 28,367
APGA —37
APM — 10
APP — 16
BP — 7
LP — 920
NNPP — 28
NRM — 9
PDP — 5,376
PRP — 15
SDP — 161
YPP — 9
ZLP — 45
TOTAL VALID VOTES — 35,577
TOTAL REJECTED VOTES — 781
TOTAL VOTE CAST — 36,358