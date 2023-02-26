NigeriaDecides: Obi wins in Jonathan’s polling unit

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has won in former President Goodluck Jonathan’s polling unit in Otuoke unit 39, Ward…

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has won in former President Goodluck Jonathan’s polling unit in Otuoke unit 39, Ward 13, Otuabula, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa state.

Obi polled 94 votes to defeat the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who scored 43 votes and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who scored 16 votes.

The result obtained by Daily Trust is signed by the presiding officer, Faith Benjamin has the presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso scoring zero in the former president’s unit.