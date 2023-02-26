NigeriaDecides: Obi loses in Campaign DG’s LG

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, has been defeated in the local government of his Campaign Council Director General, Dr. Akin Osuntokun. Obi lost…

Obi lost the local government, Ekiti West in Ekiti State, to the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the saturday’s presidential election.

According to the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Local Government Collation Officer, the APC cleared all the 11 wards in the council.

The results showed that APC secured 14,516 votes while the LP scored 391 votes. The People Democratic Party who came first runner-up garnered 4,318 votes while New Nigeria People’s Party got 10 votes.

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji and Tinubu’s son-in-law, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo are from Ekiti West.