✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
News | Top Story

#NigeriaDecides: Obi loses in Campaign DG’s LG

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, has been defeated in the local government of his Campaign Council Director General, Dr. Akin Osuntokun. Obi lost…

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, has been defeated in the local government of his Campaign Council Director General, Dr. Akin Osuntokun.

Obi lost the local government, Ekiti West in Ekiti State, to the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the saturday’s presidential election.

According to the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Local Government Collation Officer, the APC cleared all the 11 wards in the council.

Obi wins David Mark&#8217;s polling unit

Obi defeats Atiku with over 2,500 votes in Adamawa ward

The results showed that APC secured 14,516 votes while the LP scored 391 votes. The People Democratic Party who came first runner-up garnered 4,318 votes while New Nigeria People’s Party got 10 votes.

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji and Tinubu’s son-in-law, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo are  from Ekiti West.

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories