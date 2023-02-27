NigeriaDecides: APC loses Adamu’s senatorial district to SDP

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr. Ahmed Wadada of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as the winner of the Nasarawa West Senatorial…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr. Ahmed Wadada of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as the winner of the Nasarawa West Senatorial District election.

Associate Professor Nasirudeen Baba, the INEC Returning Officer for the Nasarawa West Senatorial District election, made the declaration after the collation of results on Monday at the zonal collation centre in Keffi local government area of the state.

He explained that following the election held on Saturday, Wadada scored a total of 96,488 votes as against the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Shehu Tukur who scored 47,717 votes.

He maintained that Mr. Musa Galadima of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 46,820 votes.

He, however, added that total votes cast for the election was 234,040, while total valid votes 228917 with 5123 votes rejected.

His words: “I Associate Professor Nasirudeen Baba hereby certify that I am the returning officer for the 2023 Nasarawa West Senatorial District election held on the 25th of February, 2023.

“That Wadada Ahmed of SDP having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”

Yakubu Mohammed-Salisu, SDP agent for the election, attributed Wadada’s victory to his antecedents of mentoring the young and poor and having the heart of the people of Nasarawa West Senatorial District due to his benevolence towards them.

“This election is the people’s choice,” he said.

Our correspondent reports that the Nasarawa West Senatorial District is where the APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu comes from and was the senator representing the zone at the Senate before his election as the APC National Chairman in 2022.