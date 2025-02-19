‘Nigeria won’t tolerate disrespect’, Defence Chief blows hot over visa denial

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, has said Nigeria will not accommodate any form of disrespect from any country.

Musa also dismissed insinuations from some quarters that members of the armed forces were not invited to Vancouver, Canada to participate in Invictus games initiated by Duke of Sussex.

Speaking at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, shortly after he received wounded military personnel that participated in the games, the Defence Chief said Nigerians were being treated unfairly by some countries.

Daily Trust reports that the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, had last week tackled the Canada High Commission in Abuja for denying the military chief and other top officers visas to attend the games.

Providing an insight into what transpired during the preparation for the programme, Musa said they followed all the due process and that every concerned government official was aware.

“On the issue of the denial of the visa, it must be tackled. Nigeria is good enough for all of us. We had an agreement, we were invited, the programme was sent to us, we followed our requirements, we followed the process.”

“Everybody knows members of the Armed Forces, we will never take short cut. The Foreign Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of State, the NSA, everybody was aware about this journey, and we followed the process.

“But for reasons best known to them, most of the members of the team were denied visas. You remember, the team captain did not go. The medical doctor was not there. The physiotherapist did not go. All those that were important for the team were not given visas. And the question is why?

“Well, I’m happy that the federal government is also looking at those aspects. I think it’s important for people to understand that we deserve respect as Nigerians all over the world. We must never accommodate disrespect from anybody because we are a good country.

“For our indigenous guests who participated, you have made Nigeria proud. Your courage and determination have left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who have witnessed your journey. You are true embodiment of the Indigenous spirit, unconquered, unbroken, and unstoppable.”

Wounded, retired soldiers won’t be abandoned – Musa

Speaking further, Musa explained that some of the military officers who have their legs and hands amputated or have other deformation, would not be abandoned as some people want it to be.

“As we celebrate the achievements of our team, let us also remember the sacrifices made by all of our ex-service members in line of their duties.”

“Let us continue to honour the sacrifices provided to support the country by committing resources to ensure their well-being for their successful re-integration into the civilian life.

“For me, as the Chief of the Defense Staff, this is a clarion call, that whatever it takes to raise the morale of our troops, we will do it, whatever the cost is, because we know, once the troops see what we are doing with those that are injured, they will want to do their best because they know if anything happens to them, they will want to do their best.

“I’ve had comments from individuals across, mostly from the views of ignorance in the aspect that, why are we taking troops out? And I wonder, if you see those ones that have sacrificed so much, if you see those ones that have died, if you see those ones that have amputated legs, hands, and somebody thinks it is not important or it is not good for us, to look after them.

“Those other countries that sent their own were not doing it just because they wanted to do it but because they knew the importance. So, sometimes when we go to school, we should read deep and allow schools to also pass through us.”