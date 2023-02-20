Nigeria wins int’l art competition in India

Nigeria has emerged as the winner of the Surajkund International Arts and Crafts Festival held in India, which featured over 50 countries in the two-week…

Nigeria has emerged as the winner of the Surajkund International Arts and Crafts Festival held in India, which featured over 50 countries in the two-week competition.

Ekiti State Performing Company represented Nigeria for performance content while Niger State Tourism Commission participated in the crafts exhibition at the world’s largest arts and culture festival.

This is contained in a statement from Prof. Ojo Bakare, a renowned Professor of Choreography and Performance Aesthetics, who led Nigeria’s delegation at the festival.

Bakare is the immediate past Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism in Ekiti State.

Nigeria, host country India and Uganda got the VIP pick in that order for the best performances in the festival that featured over 50 countries that performed daily for two weeks.

The statement noted that as a result of Nigeria’s exemplary performances, the leaders of delegations for all the African countries at the festival chose Bakare to lead an all-African collaboration performance at the festival.

They also made a declaration for an All African networking organisation that would push for the development of Arts, Culture and Heritage on the continent and selected Bakare as the President.