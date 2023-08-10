Nigeria wins hosting right for African Aviation summit

As NCAA, ICAO signs civil aviation masterplan Nigeria has been selected to host the next Aviation Africa Summit & Exhibition in Abuja on September…

As NCAA, ICAO signs civil aviation masterplan

Nigeria has been selected to host the next Aviation Africa Summit & Exhibition in Abuja on September 13 and 14, 2023.

The Director-General Civil Aviation (DCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, said the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), in collaboration with the Times Aerospace Events, would host the two-day event, which is its seventh edition.

The summit, dubbed ‘Aviation Africa 2023’ is with the theme, ‘Stepping Up for Business’.

This is coming a few days after the NCAA signed a Civil Aviation Masterplan (CAMP) with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to further unlock opportunities in the Nigerian aviation industry.

On the summit, the DG hinted that key industry players from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), African Airlines Association (AFRAA), airlines Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Director-General Civil Aviation Authorities (DG CAAs), Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), air chiefs and airport CEOs would set out the key areas of concern in the industry at the summit.

Also, major stakeholders in the air navigation service providers, accident investigation bureaus, business and charter operators, cargo airlines, ground handling companies, flight training organisations and allied and ancillary aviation service providers are expected to attend the event.

Speaking on the masterplan, the DGCA said, “This is a major step in repositioning the nation’s aviation industry to attain its full potential and make significant contributions to the nation’s economic growth and development. All relevant stakeholders within and outside the aviation ecosystem will be involved in developing and implementing the CAMP.”

In another development, the Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority Nigeria, Captain Musa Nuhu, with his counterpart, DG of ANAC, Benin Republic, Mr Karl Legba, have signed the Aeronautical Search and Rescue (SAR) Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Nigeria and Benin Republic.

Captain Nuhu said at the event, “This long overdue MoU will enhance the safety of flight operations in the region.

Also signed were the SAR Agreements between Nigeria and Togo at ANAC Togo headquarters, Lome.

Nuhu and his Togolese counterpart, Director ANAC Togo, Col. Latta Gnama, signed on behalf of their countries.

The DG said more SAR MoUs with neighbouring countries are expected to be signed within the next couple of weeks.

