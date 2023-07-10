Nigeria win U-21 Women’s Volleyball Championship

Nigeria have won the 2023 African U-21 Nations Women’s Volleyball Championship Zone 3 in Niamey, Niger Republic. Nigeria defeated Ghana 3:0 (25-10 25-15 25-10) in…

Nigeria have won the 2023 African U-21 Nations Women’s Volleyball Championship Zone 3 in Niamey, Niger Republic.

Nigeria defeated Ghana 3:0 (25-10 25-15 25-10) in the finals on Sunday night to clinch the title.

The girls had earlier eased past local rivals, Ghana in their first match of the tournament with a 3-0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-8) win.

They continued their winning run in their second match against hosts Niger, winning 3-0 (25-4, 25-11, 25-4).

The team also swept aside Benin Republic with a dominant display in their third match, claiming a 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-9) win to secure a rematch against Ghana in the final.

Speaking after the match, the team’s coach, Coach Rakiya Mohammed, thanked God for the victory.

“We bless God because this is the first time Nigeria is clinching a trophy at the underage level. I feel so happy.

“The Ghanaians came all out but the girls proved their worth and we have now qualified for the world championship in Thailand”.

The team is expected to return to Nigeria later on Monday. (NAN)

