Nigeria win first game at women’s invitational by 6 wickets

Nigeria won their first game at the ongoing Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) Women’s T20 Invitational Tournament against Sierra Leone by six wickets.

The game at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) yesterday was limited to 19 overs by the tournament’s Playing Control Team (PCT) due to its late commencement.

However, Nigeria won the toss and elected to field, sending the Sierra Leonean side to bat first, scoring 69/5 in 19 overs.

Nigeria’s Piety Lucky was named the Player of the Match, after batting 22 runs off 24 balls for the side.