‘Nigeria will end insecurity if given 1% of support EU offers Ukraine’

The federal government has appealed for increased support from the European Union (EU) in addressing the country’s security challenges. At an event titled “Road to…

FILE PHOTO: Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru

The federal government has appealed for increased support from the European Union (EU) in addressing the country’s security challenges.

At an event titled “Road to Schuman Forum on Security and Defence,” organised yesterday by the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in collaboration with the EU, the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, emphasised the interconnectedness of global security issues.

Represented by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Dr Ibrahim Kana, Badaru said insecurity anywhere in the world ultimately affects other nations.

Nigeria is grappling with various security issues such as terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping, prompting the government to seek EU assistance.

Badaru said even a small percentage of the resources and funding allocated to other regions, like Ukraine, could significantly aid Nigeria in combating terrorism and banditry.

He expressed concern that Africa’s security challenges often receive less attention compared to conflicts in other parts of the world, despite the urgent need for support.

The National Coordinator of NCTC, Major General Adamu Garba Laka, said there was a need for collective efforts from stakeholders and partners to address emerging security threats not only in Nigeria but also across the ECOWAS region.

Ambassador Samuela Isopi, the head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria, said the meeting was to gather insights and assessments on peace, security, and defence challenges facing Nigeria and its regional environment.

The event served as a precursor to the Schuman Security and Defence Forum scheduled for May 28 and 29, 2024, in Brussels, Belgium.

Nigeria will participate alongside EU member states, partner countries, and international organisations to discuss and shape security and defence collaborations.

